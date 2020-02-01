T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.53 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 61,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

