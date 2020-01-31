T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $135.83 and last traded at $135.33, with a volume of 32411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.30.

The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after buying an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trade War