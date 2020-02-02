T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. 2,039,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

