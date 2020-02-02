T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.98. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,039,849 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The company has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

