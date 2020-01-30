Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.70. Tabcorp shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 4,582,582 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$4.68 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03.

Tabcorp Company Profile (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

