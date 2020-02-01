Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Up 10.3%

Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC) shares were up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, approximately 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Featured Article: Put Option