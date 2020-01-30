Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Short Interest Update

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Approximately 36.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.71. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at $35,891,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,313 shares of company stock worth $4,786,776. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 327,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 67,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

