Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) were down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 2,341,077 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,729,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

