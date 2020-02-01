Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Down to $57.19

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.30, but opened at $57.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 10,279,900 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after buying an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $44,667,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

