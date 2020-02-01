TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

