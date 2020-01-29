TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,121. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,012.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after buying an additional 538,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $27,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 160.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after buying an additional 193,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?