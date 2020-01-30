TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after buying an additional 71,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period