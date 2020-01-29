TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $47.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BosValen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 546,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,077,000 after purchasing an additional 121,347 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52,787 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?