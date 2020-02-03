Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $36.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of -0.11.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Talend by 174.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

