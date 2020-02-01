Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $53.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

TLND has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Talend stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Talend has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 174.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the third quarter worth $366,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio