Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 114.22 ($1.50).

Shares of LON:TALK opened at GBX 113.30 ($1.49) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.45. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.55.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

