Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Insider Buys £199,485.20 in Stock

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) insider Tristia Harrison purchased 171,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 116.44 ($1.53).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing