Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TGE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 254,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 2,129,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio