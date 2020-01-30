Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tallgrass Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after buying an additional 5,023,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,657,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $21,511,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 509,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,580,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

