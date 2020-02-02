Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) shares were down 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.94, approximately 717,774 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 349,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

