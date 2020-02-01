Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.31.

TVE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.69. 701,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$716,921.30. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Insiders sold a total of 193,216 shares of company stock valued at $361,357 in the last three months.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

