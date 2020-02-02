Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $76.04 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

