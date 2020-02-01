Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.04 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $867,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,778 shares of company stock worth $21,801,251. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 700,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 664,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,186,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

