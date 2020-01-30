Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 111.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

SKT stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

