Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKT. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

NYSE SKT opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,486,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 148,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12,159.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,179,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 489,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 369,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

