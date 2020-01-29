Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.04 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

SKT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.64. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 57.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

