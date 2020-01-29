Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of SKT opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments