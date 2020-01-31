Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 12,967 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 53,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

About Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

