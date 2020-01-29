TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.72.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

MRKR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 242,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $133.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

