Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.53

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

Tapinator Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

