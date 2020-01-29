Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,200 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tarena International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Tarena International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Tarena International by 91.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tarena International by 233.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

