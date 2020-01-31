Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $45.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 669,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

