Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Receives $11.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE TH opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 2,988,998 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 521,033 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,097 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

