Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Update

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 205,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,228. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?