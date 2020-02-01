Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $160.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $109.42.

TARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

