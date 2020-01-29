Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

