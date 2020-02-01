Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.38. Tassal Group shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 505,559 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $893.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Tassal Group (ASX:TGR)

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

