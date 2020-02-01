Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTM. CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $9,365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

