Tata Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,437 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,106% compared to the average volume of 202 put options.

Shares of TTM opened at $13.09 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

