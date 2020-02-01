Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.50

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tate & Lyle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28.

About Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

