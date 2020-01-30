Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Down 1.1%

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.60 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.63), 61,484 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 94,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.67).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 million and a P/E ratio of 30.95.

In other news, insider Chris Poil acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($130,228.89).

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

