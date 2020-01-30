Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 984,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,188. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

