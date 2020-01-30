Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.07

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 95177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 13,569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 630,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 118,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

