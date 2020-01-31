Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.69

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 53128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $111,131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,953 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 59.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

