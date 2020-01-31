Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.64.

TRP stock opened at C$72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.45. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$54.61 and a 52 week high of C$73.45.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9599996 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

