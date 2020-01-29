TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,205,906 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,859,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,771,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. 33,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,009. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

