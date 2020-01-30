TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) PT Lowered to $45.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading