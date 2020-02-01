TD Securities Cuts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$114.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.63.

Shares of GIB.A stock traded down C$1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. CGI has a one year low of C$84.41 and a one year high of C$114.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.92.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

