TD Securities Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $42.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $141,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $221,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

