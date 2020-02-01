TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

TEL opened at $92.18 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $79.53 and a one year high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

